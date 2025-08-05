Assetmark Inc. Sells 40,503 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,503 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $17,884,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 106,420.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

