Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 232,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,662.16. This represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $210,839. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

