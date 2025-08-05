Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 1,281.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,609 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,841,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,548,000 after acquiring an additional 218,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 462,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 223,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -198.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 188.26%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

