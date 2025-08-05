Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,141 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6%

NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

