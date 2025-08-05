27,670 Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Karman in the first quarter worth $33,985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Karman in the first quarter worth $22,515,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karman in the first quarter worth $14,891,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Karman in the first quarter worth $8,740,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Karman in the first quarter worth $5,740,000.

Karman Trading Up 2.2%

Karman stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Karman Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $57.31.

Karman ( NYSE:KRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRMN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Karman from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at Karman

In related news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 566,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,780,011. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 80,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 740,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,302,189. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

