14,070 Shares in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Knowles by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 106,763 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,798,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320,587 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,019,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 36,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 90,953 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,524.78. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,032 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:KN opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Knowles Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KN

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.