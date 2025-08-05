104,838 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $26.20 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

