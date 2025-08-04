UBS Group Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $95.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $71,749.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,359. The trade was a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 327.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.