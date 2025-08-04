SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading 13.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). 16,444,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 5,439,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).
SolGold Trading Up 13.1%
The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock has a market cap of £423.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Paul Smith bought 41,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,183.10 ($5,554.51). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 185,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,420. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SolGold Company Profile
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
See Also
