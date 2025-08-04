SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Should You Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Approximately 16,444,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 5,439,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The firm has a market cap of £423.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolGold

In other SolGold news, insider Paul Smith acquired 41,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,183.10 ($5,554.51). In the last quarter, insiders bought 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420. Insiders own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

