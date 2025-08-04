SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 13.1% – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) was up 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Approximately 16,444,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 5,439,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

SolGold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock has a market cap of £423.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolGold news, insider Paul Smith purchased 41,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,183.10 ($5,554.51). Insiders have purchased a total of 185,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Stories

