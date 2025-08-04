Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

ROKU stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,106.40. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000. The trade was a 99.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 194.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 119,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 78,948 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 162.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.4% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

