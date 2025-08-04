Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $77.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 9.2%

RBLX opened at $125.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roblox has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,891.21. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $711,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,251,703 shares of company stock valued at $492,380,210. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $246,560,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $137,379,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.