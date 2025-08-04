Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $131.00 target price on Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.
Roblox Trading Down 9.2%
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $711,060.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares in the company, valued at $36,408,997.73. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,555,458.32. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,251,703 shares of company stock worth $492,380,210 in the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
