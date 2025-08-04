iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.79 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

