Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Envista

Envista Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of NVST opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $38,052,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $5,982,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Envista by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 283,415 shares during the period.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.