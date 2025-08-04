Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) was down 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,235,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 397,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.