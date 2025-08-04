Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.55.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of COIN opened at $314.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,340 shares of company stock worth $434,983,956. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.