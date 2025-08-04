Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

Shares of NET opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $211.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average is $149.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. This represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $88,203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

