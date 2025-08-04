Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.35% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 563,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 429,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 253,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

