BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.23. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.58.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

