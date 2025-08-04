Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,341,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,679,000 after buying an additional 62,152 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,109,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after buying an additional 56,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 594,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,500,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $99.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

