Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,907 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,786,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
IVOO opened at $105.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.