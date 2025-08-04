Assetmark Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,107,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 997,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after acquiring an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,256,000 after buying an additional 506,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,146.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 321,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 317,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.9%

COWZ stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.