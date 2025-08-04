Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 202,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
