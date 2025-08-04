Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 202,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.