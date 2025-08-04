Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

