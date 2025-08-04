Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given a $280.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) received a $280.00 target price from stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $211.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,647,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,070,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.03. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

