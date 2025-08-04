Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $211.65. 77,647,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,924,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

