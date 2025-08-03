WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,336,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128,024 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,720,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,343,058,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,961,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,273,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.8%

Microsoft stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

