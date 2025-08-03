Wolfe Research Reiterates Peer Perform Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CyberArk Software from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.99 and its 200-day moving average is $368.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $380,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 153.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 304.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

