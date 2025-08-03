Transportation Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

CyberArk Software, Berkshire Hathaway, Vertiv, Howmet Aerospace, and Uber Technologies are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is moving goods or people—this includes airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines, and logistics providers. Because their revenues hinge on trade volumes, fuel prices, and economic activity, transportation stocks often serve as bellwethers for broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $20.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.50. 7,194,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,203. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -222.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.00. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.49. 2,803,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.80. 8,299,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $12.53 on Thursday, hitting $179.61. 6,009,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.92. 11,102,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,242,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Featured Stories