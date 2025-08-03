Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

Palo Alto Networks, Oracle, and CyberArk Software are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.61. 16,323,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.15. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $9.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.63. 8,769,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average is $173.44. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

CYBR stock traded down $17.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $418.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,271. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.00. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

Featured Articles