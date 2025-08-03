Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

TENB stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,980.12. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,950,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $35,330,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 647.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 918,235 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

