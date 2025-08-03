Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TENB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Tenable Stock Down 2.4%

TENB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $178,352.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,215.80. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,801.90. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,515,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,987,000 after buying an additional 304,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,918,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,038,000 after buying an additional 312,299 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,772,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after buying an additional 2,956,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,416,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

