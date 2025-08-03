Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,649 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 79,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 39,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

