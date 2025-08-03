St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,476 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $16,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.94 and its 200-day moving average is $434.94. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.