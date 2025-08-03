Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $614,136.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,044 shares in the company, valued at $318,798.12. This trade represents a 65.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $2,347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,690 shares of company stock valued at $257,160,102 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. FMR LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $951,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

