Promising Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 1st

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, Alphatec, and SPX Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that design, develop or manufacture robots and automated systems used in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and defense. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to advances in automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The performance of robotics stocks often reflects innovation cycles, capital‐expenditure trends and broader industrial demand for efficient, automated solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.66. The company had a trading volume of 163,667,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,513,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.03.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. 2,525,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,078. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.91. 652,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,367. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.22.

Alphatec (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

ATEC stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 10,283,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,282. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.05.

SPX Technologies (SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $14.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.82. The company had a trading volume of 457,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $198.75.

