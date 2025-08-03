Moneywise Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.94. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

