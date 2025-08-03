Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.94. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

