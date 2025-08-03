MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) & Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Head-To-Head Review

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients -1.08% 10.66% 6.49% Crimson Wine Group 0.77% 0.29% 0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MGP Ingredients and Crimson Wine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 1 4 0 2.80 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.21%. Given MGP Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Crimson Wine Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $703.62 million 0.84 $34.66 million $0.45 62.07 Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.58 $850,000.00 $0.02 279.75

MGP Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. MGP Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crimson Wine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MGP Ingredients has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Crimson Wine Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon, rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in food products, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also offers distillery co-products, such as dried distillers’ grain, fuel-grade alcohol for blending with gasoline, and corn oil; and provides warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services, as well as blending services. The Branded Spirits segment provides premium plus, ultra-premium, super premium, premium, mid, and value branded distilled spirits, as well as private label products. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym, Resistant Starch series, and FiberRite RW Resistant Starch names; specialty wheat proteins for food applications under the Arise and Proterra names; gluten-free textured pea proteins; commodity wheat starch for food and non-food applications; and commodity wheat proteins. It sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Atchison, Kansas.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

