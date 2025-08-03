Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $900.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $775.00 to $900.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.32.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $750.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $701.68 and its 200-day moving average is $645.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $450.80 and a twelve month high of $784.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $369,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,275. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.