Medical Stocks To Consider – July 31st

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $11.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,751,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704,446. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,462,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800,805. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $764.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,535. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $774.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Featured Stories