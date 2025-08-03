Keystone Financial Services Acquires 658 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $16,075,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

