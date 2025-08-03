Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $36,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,749,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.28 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

