Embree Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 63,772 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 73,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.94. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.