DA Davidson Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $100.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 128,932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

