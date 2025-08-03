CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Hold”

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CyberArk Software from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.39.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.