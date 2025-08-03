Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CELH opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,917,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,135,190. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,917,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,135,190. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,974 shares of company stock valued at $35,158,418 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4,164.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.